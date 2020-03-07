The M23 will be closed all weekend: all you need to know

The M23 southbound will be closed until Monday morning (March 9).

The full closure is in place from junction 8 to junction 10, including all associated slip roads from the M25.

This is due to roadworks taking place from 9pm on Friday (March 6) to 5am on Monday (March 9).

Diversions to Brighton will be via junction 6 of the M25, taking the A22, B2028, A26 Copthorne Road and rejoining the M23 at junction 10.

Diversions for Gatwick will see traffic continuing on the A2011 Carwlay Avenue, A23 London Road, Airport Way and into the terminals.

Next weekend will see the M23 northbound closed between the two junctions.