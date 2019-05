Trains to and from Brighton are facing disruption this afternoon (Saturday, May 25).

According to National Rail a fault with the signalling system at Brighton is causing disruption to all journeys through this station.

Train services running to and from this station may be cancelled or delayed.

Disruption is expected until 7pm.

Passengers for Gatwick Express, Southern and Thameslink services are strongly advised to refrain from travelling to and from Brighton station until further notice.