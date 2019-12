Sussex Police have urged motorists across East and West Sussex not to travel if possible

Heavy rainfall has caused flooding on a number of roads across the county.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said on social media: "Heavy rain and flooding is causing big problems on county roads, and Inspector James Scott is urging motorists not to travel at present if at all possible. The #M23 is closed in both directions near #Crawley, the A23/A272 junction at #Bolney is closed . Many more roads affected.