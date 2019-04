Roadworks which are causing delays outside the Splashpoint Leisure Centre are set to stay until May.

According to roadworks.org, the works in Brighton Road, Worthing, are to reconstruct the footpath in the area.

The works outside the Splashpoint Centre will take until May to complete. Picture: Liz Pearce

Temporary traffic lights have been installed, which have caused long delays in recent days.

But according to the website, the works will last until May 7, quoting West Sussex County Council as a source.