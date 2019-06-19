Southern Rail puts on extra train services for Pride event

Additional rail services will run over Brighton Pride weekend, Southern Rail has confirmed.

The LGBTQ+ event, which takes place on the weekend of August 2 to 4, will see Kylie Minogue headline the festival at Preston Park.

Southern Rail gets into the spirit of Pride

Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR), which runs Southern, Thameslink and Gatwick Express services out of Brighton, said it is adding and lengthening services to bolster capacity throughout the weekend, particularly after the main Pride in the Park event finishes on Saturday evening when additional services will run late into the night.

It comes after rail chaos after last year's event, which saw crowds of people locked out of Brighton station following Britney's performance at Pride.

Read more: 'Dangerous' crowds at Brighton station after Pride

Brighton Pride organisers ‘appalled’ at ‘insufficient’ train service

GTR said it has been planning for the event since January, working closely with the Brighton Pride organisers, Sussex Police, Brighton and Hove City Council and other local partners.

Angie Doll, passenger services director for Southern and Gatwick Express, said: “We are really proud to play our part in making sure travellers can get to and from this year’s Pride, which promises to be another dazzling celebration of inclusivity.

Angie Doll, Southern Rail

“This year, we are really pleased to have supported the organisers and partner agencies in an enhanced queuing system which will really help get people safely away from the event towards the train station. We are providing extra services but as you would expect for such a popular event, it will be very busy, so I would ask everyone coming to the event to plan ahead and allow plenty of time to get home.”

Paul Kemp, managing director of Brighton Pride, said: “Pride is an important event for our City with visitors coming in from across the UK & worldwide. We are extremely heartened by the positive working partnership and support over Pride weekend and the enthusiasm from all at GTR.”

For more information, visit: {http://brighton-pride.org|brighton-pride.org