South Downs road closure still in place nearly six hours after crash

A South Downs village road has been closed for nearly six hours after a tractor and a car crashed.

Horsham Police said on twitter the closure of the A2037, Henfield Road, would be in place until repairs to a power cable, brought down by the tractor, were finished.

The vehicles collided in Tottington Drive, Small Dole at the junction with Shoreham Road at 10.30am today, Sussex Police said.

A spokesman added: “A length of overhead power cable came down, mostly along the side of the road, as the tractor also hit a power pole.

“Nobody was injured. UK Power Networks are attending to repair the damage.”

Engineers are working quickly to restore electricity supplies to 69 customers in the Henfield Road area of Small Dole, a UK Power Networks spokeswoman said.

Police

She added: “For safety reasons we initially needed to turn off supplies to 316 customers between 10.57am and 12.17pm today.

“At 12.05pm we needed to isolate 69 supplies to carry out repairs and work is continuing to restore supplies.”

Read more: South Downs village road closed after tractor and car crash

Read more: GCSE results 2019: Christ’s Hospital in Horsham praises ‘inspirational’ results

Read more: M23 accident near Gatwick Airport leads to three-mile queues