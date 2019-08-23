South Downs road closure: power turned off following tractor crash

Power in the South Downs area has been turned off so engineers can fix a power line damaged by a tractor.

Engineers are working quickly to restore electricity supplies to 69 customers in the Henfield Road area of Small Dole, a UK Power Networks spokeswoman said.

She added: “For safety reasons we initially needed to turn off supplies to 316 customers between 10.57am and 12.17pm today.

“At 12.05pm we needed to isolate 69 supplies to carry out repairs and work is continuing to restore supplies.”

The tractor and a car collided in Tottington Drive, Small Dole at the junction with Shoreham Road, this morning, Sussex Police said.

The road was closed by officers following the incident.

The road was closed after a tractor and car crashed

