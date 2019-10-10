Road partially blocked after accident in Worthing

A collision has partially blocked a road in Worthing this morning (Thursday), according to traffic reports.

Slow traffic has been reported on Yeoman Road after the accident at A2032 Littlehampton Road.

The accident reportedly happened on the roundabout, causing significant delays.

