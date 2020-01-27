Road clears after A27 crash at Fontwell

A single-vehicle collision was reported on the A27 at Fontwell this afternoon (Monday, January 27).

At 4pm, A27 Arundel Road was reportedly partly blocked eastbound due to an accident between the A29 and Mill Road at Walberton.

Police

The crash involved only one vehicle, according to traffic reports.

Motorists were warned of queuing traffic in the area but the road was cleared as of 4.40pm.

