One lane on the A27 has been blocked after a multi-vehicle accident in Shoreham this evening (Friday), according to traffic reports.

Four vehicles have reportedly been involved in a collision on the A27 Shoreham By Pass westbound before A270 Upper Shoreham Road (Southwick/Holmbush turn-off).

Traffic news

One of two lanes is currently blocked within the Southwick tunnel, traffic reports said.

Motorists have reported stationary traffic towards the Holmbush junction.