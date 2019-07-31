‘Motorcyclist wearing Elmo mask’ spotted driving around Shoreham

A motorcyclist wearing an Elmo mask has been spotted driving around Shoreham this evening (July 31).

At around 6.45pm, a driver spotted the motorcyclist pulling up next to their car at the traffic lights near the Adur Ferry Bridge on Brighton Road.

The biker was dressed in leather trousers, a leather jacket and a furry balaclava-style mask of the Sesame Street character - and they sparked a lot of double-takes from passing pedestrians.

They continued to drive along the A259 eastbound before pulling into New Road.

Why the motorcyclist was wearing the mask and where they were heading remains a mystery.

Elmo is a Muppet character famous for his falsetto voice on the US children’s television show, which has been on the small screen since 1969.

