Motorcyclist seriously injured in Worthing road accident

A motorcyclist has been seriously injured in a road accident that closed a Worthing road for several hours.

According to Sussex Police, at 1.35am yesterday (September 19) police were called to Pages Corner on Ham Road in East Worthing where a man on a black Honda motorcycle had sustained serious head injuries after it left the road and crashed.

Sussex Police closed the road for several hours

He was taken by ambulance to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton, for emergency treatment, police said.

Ham Road was closed to traffic while the incident was dealt with, re-opening at 6.23am.