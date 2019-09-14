Long rail delays due to obstruction on the track between Three Bridges and Haywards Heath

There are long delays on the railways this morning due to an obstruction on the track between Three Bridges and Haywards Heath.

As a result of this incident, trains may be cancelled or delayed.

This is expected until 1pm.

Services are unable to run between Haywards Heath and Three Bridges at this time. Services will be cancelled or terminated short of destination at short notice.

The following routes are directly affected:

Brighton to Bedford (Thameslink)

Brighton to Cambridge (Thameslink)

Brighton to London Victoria (Gatwick Express)

Brighton to London Victoria (Southern)

Littlehampton to London Victoria (Southern)

Eastbourne/Ore to London Victoria (Southern) - Please note this route is also impacted by a person being hit by a train between Eastbourne and Lewes. Information on this can be found here.