A stalled truck on the A27 is causing long delays near Lancing this evening (Monday, September 9).

According to traffic reports, one lane of the westbound carriageway is blocked and there is queueing traffic.

The vehicle is reportedly on the A27 Old Shoreham Road at the A2025 Grinstead Lane (Sompting Roundabout).

Congestion is back to the Southwick Hill Tunnel.

Traffic reports say traffic is being delayed for approximately 30 minutes.