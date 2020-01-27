Crash partially blocks A27 at Fontwell

A single-vehicle collision is causing delays on the A27 at Fontwell this afternoon (Monday, January 27), according to traffic reports.

A27 Arundel Road is reportedly partly blocked eastbound due to an accident between the A29 and Mill Road at Walberton.

The crash involved only one vehicle, traffic reports said.

Motorists have been advised that there is queuing traffic, building in the area.

