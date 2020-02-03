Crash blocks A29 at Bury Hill

The A29 at Bury Hill is blocked after a collision this afternoon (Monday, February 3).

According to traffic reports, the road is blocked in both directions after the accident involving a tractor at around 2pm.

Road closed. Pic Steve Robards SUS-180108-085042001

Chichester Police confirmed its attendance on social media, asking motorists to avoid the area.

A spokesperson said: “We are currently on scene dealing with a road traffic collision on the A29 Bury Hill.

“Please avoid the area if this is your usual route and bear with us whilst emergency services are dealing with the incident.”

Queuing traffic has been reported on A284 London Road from the Whiteways Lodge roundabout, Madehurt to Westburton Lane, Bury.