Coronavirus: West Sussex residents in self isolation can park on-street for £10

West Sussex County Council said it is working with borough and district councils to try to help residents wherever possible during the coronavirus outbreak – including over parking restrictions.

For residents who need to park on-street during self-isolation, a dispensation notice is now available for £10 per vehicle and is valid for 12 weeks.

West Sussex County Council said: “It is valid in any on-street bay, including pay and display bays and limited waiting bays, but not on yellow lines, taxi ranks, loading bays or disabled bays.

“The dispensation notice covers Controlled Parking Zones (CPZs) and non-CPZ areas but not off-street car parks. To get a dispensation notice, please contact your local District/Borough Council Parking Service.”

The details are as follows:

Arun District Council 01903 737655 – e-mail car.parks@arun.gov.uk.

Chichester District Council 01243 534500 e-mail cdccarparks@chichester.gov.uk

Crawley Borough Council 01293 438696 e-mail parking.services@crawley.gov.uk

Mid Sussex District Council 01444 477212 (option 2) e-mail parkingpermits@midsussex.gov.uk

Horsham District Council 01403 215058 e-mail parking@horsham.gov.uk

Worthing and Adur Councils 0345 680 0189 (option 2) e-mail parking.comments@adur-worthing.gov.uk or report.onparking@nslservices.co.uk

West Sussex County Council added: “The same on-street dispensation notice will be available to NHS staff (on production of ID) but at no cost. It is also valid for 12 weeks.

“On-street parking enforcement will continue albeit with a strict focus on safety and ensuring the free movement of traffic, especially for the emergency services, carers and deliveries. People are strongly advised not to park on yellow lines, loading bays and clearways.

“Civil Parking Enforcement officers have a key highway safety role in this - their duty is to enforce yellow lines/loading bays etc so that particular vehicles can still travel freely on the network and not have to contend with dangerously parked vehicles.

“The situation will be kept under review and further operational changes may be necessary.”