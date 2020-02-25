Call for new transport vision in West Sussex

Representatives of Extinction Rebellion Arun Valley held a street event calling for a new vision for transport in West Sussex.

On Thursday, February 20, 15 representatives of Extinction Rebellion Arun Valley held the event in Storrington Library’s car park at lunch time.

Extinction Rebellion Arun Valley. Photo by Hugh Gilbert http://www.hughgilbert.com/

A spokesman for the group said: “The aim was to highlight the options available for people to use to help reduce their transport emissions by 20 per cent.

“A neat concept for a neat date lining itself up for 20-02-2020.”

Current initiatives include the West Sussex Car Share which has more than 5000 people already registered on the system and using the convenient door-to-door West Sussex minibus service, he added.

The spokesman said: “Due to the ghastly weather a planned visitor survey, canvassing ideas on what improvements people wanted to see for the local transport infrastructure, was not carried out.”

He said the survey will be done on another occasion.

The spokesman added: “With the Government’s recent announcement of an extra £5 billion in funding for public transport, communities in rural areas need to lobby their elected representatives for better infrastructure.

“Part of this money should be spent on rural bus services, not only on the frequency of buses but also an increase of services and more sustainable electrically powered, affordable public transport.”

One of the group’s founders, Viviane Doussy said there needs to be a ‘fundamental societal change’ to become more environmentally friendly.

She added: “It’s about making a difference.

“We really need to completely change the way we think and the way we live.

“We need to get absolutely everyone on board.

“We have not got much time left.”

Viviane said people should bear in mind the social benefits of public transport as well as environmental benefits.

She added: “It’s about the society working for the good of the society.

“Think before you drive. Look at car shares.”

Viviane said people should consider walking or cycling to work one day a week, reducing their carbon footprint.

Extinction Rebellion Arun Valley hopes to hold another event in spring or summer.

