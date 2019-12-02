Bus crashes with a bridge in West Sussex

A bus has crashed with a bridge in West Sussex, the fire service said.

One crew attended the collision ‘involving a bus and a bridge’ on the B2116 Keymer Road in Hassocks, a spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue said.

The bus crashed with a bridge in Hassocks. Photo by Simon Fenton

He added that there were no injuries and the bus was carrying no passengers at the time.

The spokesman said: “Our crews helped to make the road safe alongside police

“We helped to check if there was any damage to the bridge then we left the scene at 9.10am.”

