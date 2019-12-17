A27 partially blocked in Worthing as 'car goes into bushes'

The A27 is partially blocked as a car went into bushes, according to traffic reports.

The westbound carriageway of Upper Brighton Road in Lancing, on the way to Lyons Farm Retail Park in Worthing, is partially blocked due to an accident, with reports suggesting a car had gone into the bushes.

The scene of the incident on the A27

Sussex Police said: "Police were called to reports of a one-vehicle collision on the A27 Upper Brighton Road on Tuesday (December 17).

"Officers attended the scene shortly before 10am and found one car had left the carriageway.

"There are currently no reports of any injuries."

The scene of the incident on the A27