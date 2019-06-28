A27 in Worthing set to close again for five nights

The A27 in Worthing is set to be closed for another five nights from Monday (July 1).

Following the overnight closures of the eastbound carriageway of the A27 between Clapham and the A24 this week, the road will be closed between 8pm and 6am again from July 1 to 6.

The A27 will be closed for another five nights between Clapham and the A24 (Picture: Google Maps)

The closures are part of the work by Highways England to improve safety along sections of the A27, and there will be a clearly signed diversion in place along Long Furlong and the A24.

The overnight closures are in addition to the 24-hour lane closures in both directions between Cote Street, Worthing, and Dover Lane, Angmering.

Planned new and ongoing road improvements could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.

For the safety of road workers and all road users, Highways England is working to reduce the risks of working on the roads and has provided guidance for drivers when approaching roadworks:

• Keep within the speed limit – it is there for your safety.

• Get into the correct lane in good time – don’t keep switching.

• Concentrate on the road ahead, not the roadworks.

• Be alert for works’ traffic leaving or entering roadworks.

• Keep a safe distance – there could be queues in front.

• Observe all signs – they are there to help you.

• And be alert for road workers, the roads are their workplace.