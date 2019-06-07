A27 in Angmering partially blocked due to horse box Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... The A27 in Angmering is partially blocked due to a horse box. The stalled horse box is in the westbound carriageway of Arundel Road, near the Woodman Arms pub. The A27 in Arundel is currently partially blocked It is currently causing delays. These roads are set to be closed for roadworks in Worthing, Shoreham, Littlehampton and beyond between June 13 and 27