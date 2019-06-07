Created with Sketch.

A27 in Angmering partially blocked due to horse box

The A27 in Angmering is partially blocked due to a horse box.

The stalled horse box is in the westbound carriageway of Arundel Road, near the Woodman Arms pub.

The A27 in Arundel is currently partially blocked

It is currently causing delays.