A259 closure: this is why the road between Lancing and Shoreham has been shut by police

The A259 between Lancing and Shoreham has been closed by police due to a serious incident.

According to Sussex Police, emergency services were called to a report of a man suffering a medical episode at the wheel of his car following a minor collision with another vehicle on Brighton Road, Shoreham, near the Saltings roundabout just before 4pm today (December 4).



The man is receiving medical treatment from paramedics and one man has been arrested in connection with the incident, police said.



The A259 Brighton Road from Lancing to the Saltings roundabout, Shoreham, is currently closed in both directions.

On Upper Brighton Road, there are reports of 15-minute delays due to the traffic issues, and the A283 to Steyning is also affected.