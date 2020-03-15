Created with Sketch.

A24 reopens after crash outside Worthing

The A24 was closed southbound after an accident at the Findon roundabout this afternoon (Sunday, March 15).

Sussex Police confirmed officers attended a 'single-vehicle crash' on the A24 were assessing its severity.

Road closed

Road closed

According to traffic reports, the accident involved one vehicle and a fallen tree on the A24 Findon Bypass southbound at A280 Long Furlong Road.

The southbound carriageway was reportedly closed, with traffic being diverted away from the area.

UPDATE: A24 crash - Fire service called after serious accident leaves two people trapped

Have you read?: Coronavirus: Doctors' surgery outside Worthing 'closes doors'

Person dies after being hit by a train in Sussex

Coronavirus: Worthing mother spent life savings on global trip with son - but may lose thousands due to pandemic