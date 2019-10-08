A24 closure: road expected to be closed for a ‘considerable time’

The A24 is expected to be closed for a ‘considerable time’ after a serious crash.

The A24 southbound remains closed between Buck Barn and Dial Post following an RTC, a spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue said on Twitter.

The A24 has been closed due to a serious crash

He added: “It is expected to be closed for a considerable time.

“Drivers are advised to avoid the area and use alternative routes.”

The road closure was put in place around 4pm today and the air ambulance has been spotted landing by an eyewitness.

SECAmb has been approached for comment.

