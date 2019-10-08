A24 closure: drivers urged to avoid the area

Drivers have been urged to avoid the A24 following a two car crash.

The A24 has been closed due to a crash between Buckbarn and Dial Post, West Sussex Fire and Rescue said.

The A24 has been closed due to a serious crash

In an updated statement, a Sussex Police spokesman said: “Two vehicles collided on the southbound A24 at Dial Post just before 4.15pm on Tuesday (8 October).

“One person was mechanically trapped and was being released.”

Traffic is heavy and emergency services are at the scene, according to the spokesman.

He added: “Drivers have been advised to avoid the area if possible for the time being.

“No further information is available at present.”

Read more: A24 closure: Person rescued after being trapped in car

Read more: A24 closed due to two car crash

Read more: Decision made on gypsy pitches in Rudgwick

Read more: ‘Let’s get Horsham back on the map’: readers react to call to save town’s shops