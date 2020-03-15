A24 closed southbound after crash outside Worthing

A road has been closed after an accident at the Findon roundabout this afternoon (Sunday, March 15).

Sussex Police confirmed officers are on the scene of the 'single-vehicle crash' on the A24 and are assessing its severity.

Road closed

According to traffic reports, the accident involved one vehicle and a fallen tree on the A24 Findon Bypass southbound at A280 Long Furlong Road.

The southbound carriageway is reportedly closed and traffic is being diverted away from the area.

