The A24 at Horsham has reopened after being closed by extensive flooding from Storm Ciara.

The major road was shut near Southwater due to flooding across two carriageways today (Monday), but it is now open again.

There are still delays in the area of up to four minutes, the AA reports, as drainage works are taking place at the roundabout.

Meanwhile the M2237 Worthing Road remains closed both ways from the A24 to Tower Hill due to the adverse weather conditions.