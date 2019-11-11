£1.5million West Sussex pavement improvement programme ‘near completion’

A £1.5million pavement improvement programme in West Sussex is set to be completed on budget and on schedule, the county council has said.

Having started in April, the orginal target was to be completed by Christmas, however West Sussex Highways and its contractor, Balfour Beatty Living Places, have completed the vast majority of work, with just small projects set to be complete soon, the council said.

Harlands Road in Haywards Heath is among a number of pavements that have been improved. Picture: West Sussex County Council

The county-wide programme complements, and does not replace, Highways’ ‘business as usual’, maintenance works, said the council. It comprised:

Footway reconstruction

• 15 sites completed and 18,000 square metres of footway reconstructed (equating to about 10,000m in length).

• This method is used to correct more significant damage, such as from parked cars, uneven/broken slabs and subsidence.

Before and after footway The Estuary, Littlehampton.' Picture: WSCC

• It involves removing and replacing damaged surfaces (typically slabs) and replacing with new Tarmac surfaces.

Footway microasphalt

• 19 sites, all completed, 28,300 square metres of footway treated (equating to about 15,700m in length).

• This is a preventative measure used to prolong the life of footways which have more minor damage.

• It involves treating existing Tarmac surfaces which are structurally sound but suffering deterioration.

Footway pedestrian dropped crossings

• This comprised constructing or upgrading 15 crossing points, all completed.

Footway small-scale works and town centre improvements

• 24 sites, 22 completed. The final two will be completed soon.

• This work comprises small-scale repairs that fall in size between full reconstruction/microasphalt schemes, and routine maintenance. It includes patching, localised reconstruction, kerb replacement, slab/block paving repairs, strengthening etc.

Roger Elkins, cabinet member for Highways and Infrastructure, said: “For this substantial programme of works to be near completion, on budget and on schedule, is excellent news and testament to the hard work of both our Highways staff and the contractor.”

Lloyd Allen, Balfour Beatty Living Places programme manager, said: “We are delighted to support and deliver the West Sussex footway improvement programme, which is near completion, on budget and to schedule.”