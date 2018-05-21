Town centre road stays shut in June for £78,000 pipe upgrade

A road in the town centre which has been closed due to roadworks is set to be shut until the end of June.

The western end of Lyndhurst Road in Worthing between the North Street Roundabout and Providence Terrace has been shut throughout May while the gas company SGN upgrades the network, causing traffic delays.

The company is investing £78,000 to replace old gas mains and services with new plastic pipes, according to their website.

The first phase ends this month, but the second phase begins on Monday, June 4 and will run until June 29.

Diversions will run via Brighton Road and Brougham Road.

Access to Providence Terrace will be maintained for residents travelling westbound on Lyndhurst Road, and access to Worthing Hospital and A&E will be maintained from the eastern approach of Lyndhurst Road throughout.

On their website, SGN said: “We understand that people can get frustrated by roadworks. However, the new plastic pipe has a minimum lifespan of 80 years. This means that when the work is complete, Worthing residents will continue to enjoy the benefits of a safe and reliable gas supply for years to come.”