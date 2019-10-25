Tonnes of old fishing nets in Littlehampton to be recycled into products in a first for Sussex

Piles of fishing nets that have been languishing in Littlehampton’s shipyard will be transformed into useful products in a pioneering scheme that is a first for Sussex.

More than 30 tonnes of the old plastic nets were collected by fishermen and staff based at the Rope Walk shipyard over a six-week period, and have now been collected and sent off to be processed as part of the Sussex by the Sea project, a partnership launched by the Sussex Wildlife Trust.

From left: Joe Gibbs, yard manager, Nigel Hay, fisherman, Richard Stevens, fisherman, Robert Boyce, yard owner, and John Darling boat builder

Shipyard owner Robert Boyce said it was ‘slightly overwhelming’ how many they had collected, having only expected a three or four-tonne haul. He said: “The fishermen that operate out of here have been fantastic. They have come forward and collected the nets, and put the word out there.

“We are preventing the fly-tipping of a hazardous material.”

He explained that fishing authorities determined the size of holes in fishing nets, and when these rules changed the nets had to be discarded.

But because there was a ‘significant cost’ to disposing of them, they would often ‘get shoved into corners of boat yards’ or worse, left out at sea where they become ‘part of the disastrous plastic waste covering our oceans’.

He said the Sussex by the Sea project meant they could get rid of unwanted nets with minimal costs, while ‘doing their little bit’ to help.

Once the nets were collected, they were taken to a plant in Denmark owned by the company Plastix, where they would be transformed into pellets.

From here, they would be sent to Odyssey Innovation, a company in Cornwall which makes kayaks out of the pellets to collect more ocean plastics and bins to carry the waste.

Nikki Hills, manager of the Sussex by the Sea project, said: “We have been really pleased with Littlehampton and their keenness to get involved.

“I want to celebrate the local fishermen; it is great they are working towards this solution.”

Fashion house Prada was recently in the news for pledging to only use nylon made from recycled ocean plastic by 2021.

So could the Littlehampton fishing nets be used in Prada’s fishnet tights?

Sadly, this might be a way off. According to the Prada website, they work with an Italian company, Aquafil, that makes the Econyl fabric.