Toilet, hoover and ladder among rubbish dumped at Sompting beauty spot

A toilet, tiles, paint pots, a step ladder and a hoover were among a pile of rubbish a dog walker found piled at a Sompting beauty spot on Thursday (February, 15).

Claire Singleton, of Sompting Avenue in Broadwater, was out walking with her friend Ann and her dog Baloo at around 10am when she saw the mess in Lambleys lane near to Sompting farm.

“It looks like someone has redone their bathroom. It’s disgusting!” the 47-year-old said.

“It’s nice up there. It’s shame really, that someone thinks they can go and dump their rubbish.

She said the sight was not uncommon.

“You see it quite a lot. I walk in the countryside quite a lot – we’ve got some beautiful places around here,” she said.

A spokesman from Adur District Council said: “We take fly-tipping extremely seriously and will take action against anyone found to be dumping rubbish illegally.

“However, we can only clear fly-tipped material from public land. In this case, the material was dumped on a privately owned lane, which means it is the responsibility of the landowner.

“After being informed, we immediately contacted the landowner and asked them to dispose of the waste.

“Anyone who witnesses flytipping can call us on 01903 851729, or email on help.aws@adur-worthing.gov.uk.

“We are able to issue a fixed penalty fine of £2,500 and, if a case goes to court, the maximum punishment is a fine of up to £50,000 and/or six months imprisonment.”