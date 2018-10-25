Titnore Lane in Worthing partially blocked after accident

Titnore Lane in Worthing is reportedly partially blocked following an accident.

Traffic reports say the accident happened near the A259 Littlehampton Road (Goring Crossways).

Two cars were reportedly involved.

Traffic is said to be building on all approaches to the roundabout.

Sussex Police has been approached for a comment.

