Tills have been stolen from an ASDA store in Sussex over the Christmas period.

The Hastings Observer, our sister title, understands that the superstore in Battle Road, Hastings, was broken into by a group of people earlier this week.

Several tills are reported to have been among the items stolen.

An ASDA spokesman said: "We are assisting the police with their enquiries."

The store has been trading as normal all week, they added.

Sussex Police has been approached for comment.