Tidy Up in Adur group seeks volunteers

The Tidy Up in Adur group is looking for more volunteers to help keep the district looking nice.

Guerilla gardening was the activity for the group’s third meet up in Shoreham but as only three people took part, they were unable to complete the job as planned.

Tidy Up in Adur volunteers in Upper Shoreham Road, Shoreham

The grass area outside the shopping parade in Upper Shoreham Road was raked, mown and edged, the weeds were pulled up and bedding plants were put in.

The Ringshaw family composed an open letter to BT, asking for a ‘tidy up’ of the phone box and 13 bags of garden waste was collected.

The traders all showed their support, including an offer to water the plants from Salty Dog Grooming and drinks for the volunteers from the post office and Jasmine Chinese takeaway.

Susan Saunders, from Adur East Lions and Tidy Up in Adur, said: “Unfortunately, with only three volunteers, the group was unable to complete the job, so if anyone wants to take part in a follow-up session then please express your interest on the Tidy Up in Adur Facebook group page.

“Equally, if you know of an area that needs a tidy up, then please post a message.”