Tickets for Brighton Pride 2019 go on sale

Organisers of one the biggest LGBTQ events in the country said tickets will go on sale today (October 31) as the dates for next year’s event are revealed.

Next year’s Brighton Pride will take place on Saturday, August 3 2019 and Sunday, August 4 2019.

Today (October 31), first release tickets for Pride Festival will go on sale, with further batches released in the run up to the event.

For the Pride Festival early bird (£17.50) and first release (£21) tickets are limited to two per person.

Tickets for the 2018 festival sold out quickly after superstar Britney Spears was announced as headline for the event, even crashing Pride’s website.

Organisers said tickets purchased through secondary sites such as ViaGogo will not be valid, and that only tickets purchased through the official Pride Ticket Shop will be accepted.

This comes after tickets were being sold online for up to £450 after the Britney announcement.

As for the timings of next year’s events, it’s the same as ever, with the Community Parade opening festivities on the Saturday, followed by the Pride Festival at Preston Park.

Brighton Pride also confirmed that LoveBn1Fest, a family event in Preston Park, will return on the Sunday.

The Pride Village Party in Kemptown will take place across the two days as usual.

This year’s event raised £250,000 for local community groups and good causes, and Sussex Police estimated that 450,000 people flocked to the city over the Pride weekend.

To find out more, and for tickets, visit: Pride-Tickets.org