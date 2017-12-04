Three-vehicle collision causes delays in Shoreham

A collision involving three vehicles caused traffic delays in Shoreham this afternoon (Monday, December 4).
It happened at 3.35pm in Brighton Road near The Duke of Wellington pub. Sussex Police reported that nobody was injured in the accident.
A collision involving three vehicles caused traffic delays in Shoreham this afternoon (Monday, December 4).
It happened at 3.35pm in Brighton Road near The Duke of Wellington pub. Sussex Police reported that nobody was injured in the accident.
Almost Done!
Registering with Shoreham Herald means you're ok with our terms and conditions.