Three men sentenced after blowing up Shoreham cashpoint

Three men have been sentenced after blowing up a cashpoint at a post office in Shoreham during a string of similar offences across Kent and Sussex.

The men were sentenced at Croydon Crown Court yesterday (Wednesday, April 18) for their parts in the raids, which took place in a three-month period between January and March 2017.

Ermias Fekade, 37, of Hove, was sentenced to 16 years in prison and Joel Spears, 31, of Wandsworth, was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Both men had denied their involvement but were convicted of conspiracy to cause explosions and conspiracy to steal by a jury following a trial at Croydon Crown Court, which concluded on Thursday, March 8.

Stephen Fahri, 36, of Greenwich, had pleaded guilty to conspiracy to steal and conspiracy to commit criminal damage at an earlier hearing and was sentenced to 17 years in prison.

In total, seven ATMs were successfully targeted at garages, post offices and a train station between 31 January and 23 March, 2017, and a total of £150,000 was stolen.

The explosion at an ATM at the Post Office branch in Mansell Road, Shoreham, occured at around 4.30am on Friday, March 3.

Around £20,000 was stolen during this incident.

In the final incident, a device left by an ATM at a post office in Southborough on 20 April failed to explode and the thieves fled the scene, according to the spokesman.

The defendants were arrested nearby following a car crash.

Katie Samways from the Crown Prosecution Service had previously said the offences put members of the public in ‘grave danger’.

Other Sussex ATM’s that were targeted include one at Bexhill train station, Esso garage in Burnham, a post office in Saltdean and a post office in Hurstpierpoint.

