Three injured in collision between police car and pedestrian in Brighton

Three people have been injured in a collision between a police car and a pedestrian this morning.

A Sussex Police car, which was responding to an emergency incident, has been involved in a road traffic collision with a pedestrian in Bear Road, Brighton, around 7.40am on Wednesday (July 17).

Sussex Police stock image

The pedestrian suffered serious leg injuries and has been taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital. Two police officers suffered injuries, not believed to be serious.

The road is currently closed and the matter has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, as in routine in these circumstances.

Any eye witnesses are asked to report online or call 101 quoting 290 of 17/07.