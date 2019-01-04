Three Fishes collision: appeal for witnesses after three taken to hospital

Police are appealing for witnesses to a Worthing collision which led to two pedestrians and a driver being taken to hospital.

The collision between a car and two pedestrians took place outside the Three Fishes pub in Chapel Road, Worthing, a 5.20pm yesterday (Thursday, January 3), police said.

Three people were injured in a collision outside The Three Fishes pub in Chapel Road, Worthing

An 89-year woman from West Worthing, who had been driving a blue Honda Jazz, was treated at Worthing Hospital for shock, confirmed police.

One of the pedestrians, a 73-year-old man from West Tarring, sustained multiple fractures, cuts and bruising, according to police.

The other pedestrian, a 74-year-old woman who was also from West Tarring, suffered a fractured spine, police said.

A spokesman from the ambulance service said one of the pedestrians was taken to Worthing Hospital while the other, who was treated in an ambulance vehicle by a team from the air ambulance, was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton.

Local roads were closed while emergency services dealt with the incident.

Police are appealing for anyone who saw what happened, or who may have relevant dash-cam or CCTV footage, to email details to collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or phone 101, quoting Operation Trafalgar.

