Three fire crews battle Sompting house fire as residents and dogs rescued

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “Three fire engines from Worthing Fire Station were mobilised to a fire in a house in Herbert Road in Sompting on Tuesday evening at 7.15pm along with the Incident Command Unit from Bognor Regis. On arrival, firefighters were faced with a developing fire in the kitchen. Fortunately, one of the residents had managed to isolate the fire in the kitchen by closing the kitchen door, and moved the other residents to the other side of the property. One crew of firefighters wearing breathing apparatus tackled the fire in the kitchen, while a second crew rescued three people from the property who were handed over to paramedics from South East Coast Ambulance Service. They also led two dogs to safety, who are now being looked after by neighbours. The last pump left the scene at around 9pm.”

