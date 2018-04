A small fire broke out in the roof of a Worthing department store last night.

Three engines from Worthing were called to Debenhams in South Street after reports that the fire alarm had gone off at 10.40pm yesterday (Monday, April 23), a spokesman said.

Fire crews at the scene. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

On arrival, the crews discovered a fire in the roof, which was extinguished.

The small fire was found to be accidental and crews left the scene at 11.20pm.