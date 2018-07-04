Three children in kayaks rescued from sea

Lifeboat volunteers rescued three children in kayaks from the sea off Portslade on Monday night (June 2).

Shoreham RNLI said it had a busy evening, with a further call to tow a broken down speedboat off Shoreham Harbour with six people on board.

It warned people to wear life-jackets after none of the nine people assisted on Monday night were wearing one.

Lifeboat coxswain Steve Smith said: “It was another busy night for our crews and we rescued a total of nine people. None of those were wearing lifejackets or buoyancy aids. We want people to enjoy going out on the water but please be sensible and wear a lifejacket or buoyancy aid, it could save your life.”

The RNLI said the crew on its inshore lifeboat were called to a report of what was believed to be paddleboarders in trouble one mile south of Portslade at 8.45pm. But when the crew reached the scene, they found two kayaks with three children in, who could not paddle back ashore.

“They were taken into the lifeboat and taken ashore to the beach at Millionaires Row and checked over,” an RNLI spokeperson said.

The all-weather lifeboat was launched at 9.30pm to a broken down 20ft speedboat, about two-and-a-half miles south west of Shoreham, with six people on board. The lifeboat towed the vessel to Shoreham Harbour.