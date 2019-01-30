Three arrested in Rustington after police search property

Three people have been arrested after police searched a property in a Rustington road.

A Sussex Police spokesman said that on Monday morning, officers investigating threats against a woman in Littlehampton executed a search warrant in Lawrence Avenue, Rustington.

Police at the scene in Lawrence Avenue, Rustington

Three people were arrested, the spokesman said.

A man, aged 18, from Wolverhampton, was questioned and later bailed until February 23.

A 45-year-old man and 23-year-old woman, both from Rustington, were questioned and released under investigation, police said.

This is the latest criminal incident to happen in Lawrence Avenue in the last few months.

On September 30 last year, a bungalow was destroyed in a suspected arson attack, and on Christmas Eve, a man was injured in a machete attack in the same road. The suspect has since died in prison.

Police said the investigation is continuing.