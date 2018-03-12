Three arrested for drug offences in Worthing

Three people have been arrested for drug offences in Worthing after police noticed a man ‘acting suspiciously’ in the street.

Prevention Officers noticed a man acting suspiciously in Milton Street, Worthing, on Tuesday afternoon (March 6), police said.

After a search, the 36-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested on suspicion of supplying a class A drug, according to a spokesman.

Officers then went to a flat in Thorn Road, Worthing, on a welfare check and discovered a man and a woman acting suspiciously, the spokesman said.

A 19-year-old man from Northampton was arrested on suspicion of concealing, disguising, converting, transferring or removing criminal property, supplying cocaine and assaulting an officer in the execution of duty, police confirmed.

A 31-year-old woman from Worthing was arrested on suspicion of possession of a class A drug (cocaine) and supplying cocaine, the spokesman said.

All three have been released under investigation.

