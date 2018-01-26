Three arrested for drug offences in Worthing

Three people have been arrested for drug offences at a property in Worthing, police confirmed.

Police from the Worthing Prevention Team entered a flat in Northcourt Road yesterday (January 25) on a welfare check and the three suspects were discovered inside, police said.

A 45-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman both from Worthing, and a 24-year-old man from Croydon, London, were arrested on suspicion of conspiring to supply class A drugs – crack cocaine, confirmed police.

All three were released under investigation.

Find out more about how to report drug offences here.