Thousands raised to help newly-weds injured in Grand Canyon crash

Thousands of pounds have been raised in just hours to help a couple injured in a helicopter crash at the Grand Canyon on Saturday.

Newly-weds Jonathan Udall, 32, and Ellie Milward, 29, who work for the Yorkshire Building Society and are believed to be from Brighton, were caught up in the helicopter crash on Saturday (February 10).

A crowdfunding page has already raised thousands to help the couple and their families since it was set up earlier today (Tuesday, February 13).

Chris Tucker, who started the campaign, wrote on the fundraising page: “Our dearest friends Jon Udall and Ellie Milward have been involved in a tragic accident whilst honeymooning in Las Vegas.

“They are both currently in critical condition and their parents are travelling out to be by their sides.

“During this terrible time we want to try and do what we can to help all affected through this terrible situation.

“We believe donating whatever we can will help relieve any unexpected financial stress and let all involved focus on the important thing, the speedy recovery of this lovely couple.”

In a update on the page, Mr Tucker added: “The amount of support hitting this page is enormous and overwhelming, thank you everyone.”

Colleagues of the couple have described them as ‘well-loved’ and are said to be ‘devastated’ by the news.

Jonathan, who says he lives in Brighton on his Facebook page, and Ellie were injured alongside Jennifer Barham, 39 and the pilot Scott Booth, 42.

Three other Britons from Worthing, Becky Dobson, 27, her boyfriend Stuart Hill, 30, and his brother Jason Hill, 32, were killed in the crash.

The parents of the Hill brothers have paid tribute to their ‘wonderful sons’.

The community is set to come together at a prayer service for the victims in Worthing on Friday.