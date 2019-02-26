This Worthing house is on the edge of the South Downs National Park

This substantial five/six bedroom detached house is situated in the Offington area of Worthing, a short walk from the South Downs National Park which offers many footpaths for walking and hiking.

The property, in Warren Road, is within easy reach of the A27/A24 while shops and a doctor’s surgery can be found in nearby Findon Valley.

Warren Road, Worthing

The mainline station at West Worthing provides services to London Victoria and Brighton, and there are a number of good schools in the area.

Ground floor accommodation comprises an entrance hall, living room, dual-aspect dining room, study/bedroom six, kitchen/breakfast room, utility room and a cloakroom/WC.

On the first floor there are five bedrooms, each with its own en-suite.

Outside, beautiful gardens surround the property, mainly laid to lawn with a plethora of trees, shrubs and flowers, as well as several sheds, a chicken coop and a paved area.

Warren Road, Worthing

There is also off-road parking for several vehicles leading to a double garage.

Offered chain free, this property must be seen to appreciate the size.

Price £675,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Jacobs Steel, 228 Findon Road, Findon Valley, Worthing, BN14 0EJ. Telephone 01903 873999 or email: findon@jacobs-steel.co.uk

Warren Road, Worthing