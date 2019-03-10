Created with Sketch.

This Rustington hme with three bedrooms is available to rent

This wonderful and spacious, three bedroom bungalow is situated within the heart of Rustington village.

The property, in Stonefields, is a gentle stroll from the village and its array of shops and cafes.

Accommodation comprises three bedrooms, two of which are en-suite, a great size sitting room with space for a dining table and doors to the south-facing garden, a kitchen to the front with a door to the driveway, as well as a separate WC off the hallway.

Outside, to the front is a lawn garden and stone driveway leading to the garage, as well as a side door to the kitchen and path to front door.

The south-facing rear garden is approximately 42ft by 32ft and has a side door to the garage.

There is enough space on the driveway for three cars.

The seafront is just over half a mile away while Angmering railway station is just over a mile away.

No smokers and no pets allowed.

Available for immediate let.

Fees: deposit £1,725, referencing £110pp, and admin £190. Joint income £36,800 or guarantor.

Rent: £1,150pcm.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Cooper Adams Estate Agents, 7 Broadmark Parade, Broadmark Lane, Rustington, BN16 2NE. Telephone 01903 680768 or email: rustington@cooper-adams.com