This picturesque period cottage in Angmering is on the market for £289,950

This picturesque period cottage in Angmering is presented in beautiful decorative order throughout with many attractive features.

The property, in Honey Lane, is in a quiet and convenient position with the village centre just a short stroll down the hill.

Property

Offering ample charm and character, the accommodation comprises a modern refitted kitchen/dining room and lounge on the ground floor, with a master bedroom, second bedroom and bathroom on the first floor.

Outside, there is an attractive west-facing courtyard to the rear which is west facing.

This cottage is certainly worthy of internal inspection.

The pretty village of Angmering offers shops for everyday needs, pubs, restaurants and schools as well as a mainline station with routes to London Victoria.

Property

The larger coastal town of Worthing and city of Chichester are both easily accessible and offer a greater range of both retail and leisure facilities.

Sporting amenities in the area include Lanes health club, racing at Goodwood and Fontwell, golf at Ham Manor, Rustington and Worthing, and sailing out of Chichester and Bosham Harbours.

Price £289,950.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Michael Jones, 1-2 Broadmark Parade, Rustington, BN16 2NE. Telephone 01903 850850 or email: rustington@michaeljones.co.uk